Samir Soni reveals why he deleted Instagram post on Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap shuts troll who commented on his personal life

bollywood

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:41 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Ahead of Dil Bechara, here are Sushant Singh Rajput’s films that should get a cult following

I remember watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in Bihar, the actor’s – and the cricketer’s – home. The genteel multiplex audiences would burst into raptures every time Sushant Singh Rajput would hit MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, and the film’s climactic World Cup win had people on their feet and in the aisles.

Samir Soni miffed with Kangana Ranaut’s interview: Instead of discussing about Sushant’s mental health, Kangana hijacked the whole thing

“I was trolled by so many of Kangana Ranaut’s fans. I thought I had made my point, but there were so many saying all kinds of stuff, so I said there’s no point carrying on with it, I took it off. Not that I think I wrote anything wrong,” says actor Samir Soni when asked about what prompted him to delete his Instagram post he put up on Sunday.

Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled a troll who tried to mock him for his unsuccessful marriages and said that he has no business trying to preach to anyone. He was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he has daughter Aaliyah, and actor Kalki Koechlin.

Sanjana Sanghi reveals why it took her time to clarify MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi opened up on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her Dil Bechara co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2018, and said that she was disturbed by them. She also revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless.

Sushmita Sen refused to sing suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, forced Anu Malik to rewrite them: Ganesh Hegde

Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently made a comeback of sorts with the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya, once refused to shoot a song because its lyrics were too suggestive. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde recalled in an interview that the lines had to subsequently be rewritten.

