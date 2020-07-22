e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Samir Soni reveals why he deleted Instagram post on Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap shuts troll who commented on his personal life

Samir Soni reveals why he deleted Instagram post on Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap shuts troll who commented on his personal life

From Samir Soni opening up about why deleted his Instagram post against Kangana Ranaut to Anurag Kashyap shutting down a troll on Twitter, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
         

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Ahead of Dil Bechara, here are Sushant Singh Rajput’s films that should get a cult following

I remember watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in Bihar, the actor’s – and the cricketer’s – home. The genteel multiplex audiences would burst into raptures every time Sushant Singh Rajput would hit MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, and the film’s climactic World Cup win had people on their feet and in the aisles.

(Read full story here)

Samir Soni miffed with Kangana Ranaut’s interview: Instead of discussing about Sushant’s mental health, Kangana hijacked the whole thing

“I was trolled by so many of Kangana Ranaut’s fans. I thought I had made my point, but there were so many saying all kinds of stuff, so I said there’s no point carrying on with it, I took it off. Not that I think I wrote anything wrong,” says actor Samir Soni when asked about what prompted him to delete his Instagram post he put up on Sunday.

(Read full story here)

Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled a troll who tried to mock him for his unsuccessful marriages and said that he has no business trying to preach to anyone. He was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he has daughter Aaliyah, and actor Kalki Koechlin.

(Read full story here)

Sanjana Sanghi reveals why it took her time to clarify MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi opened up on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her Dil Bechara co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2018, and said that she was disturbed by them. She also revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless.

(Read full story here)

Sushmita Sen refused to sing suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, forced Anu Malik to rewrite them: Ganesh Hegde

Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently made a comeback of sorts with the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya, once refused to shoot a song because its lyrics were too suggestive. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde recalled in an interview that the lines had to subsequently be rewritten.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In