Sandip Ssingh to file defamation case against those making ‘false allegations’ against him in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:33 IST

Producer Sandip Ssingh is set to file a defamation case against those who are ‘spreading rumours’ about him in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His media manager, Deepak Sahu, shared the news on his Twitter account.

“#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations,” Deepak wrote. When Hindustan Times reached out to him for comment, he said that the case is ‘in process’ and declined to share any further details.

#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations. — Deepak Sahu (@deepaksahupr) September 1, 2020

Questions have been raised about Sandip’s involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as it emerged that the family did not know of him, but he was present during key moments after the actor’s death on June 14. Sandip was one of the first to go to Sushant’s house after his death and was clicked with his sister, Meetu Singh.

Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh later said in an Intagram post, “The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh.”

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said that Sandip was unknown to them. He told Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that he has been receiving many requests to investigate Sandip’s alleged drug links. He said that he will forward these requests to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sandip, who called Sushant his ‘brother’ in a number of Instagram posts, claimed that the actor had promised to star in and co-produce his directorial debut titled Vande Bharatam. “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together,” he had written in an Instagram post dated June 20.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

