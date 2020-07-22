Sanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara without Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘This is not fun, he was supposed to be by my side’

bollywood

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her debut in a lead role in the most unfortunate of circumstances, has said that even the fans’ love isn’t enough to make things better after the death of her Dil Bechara co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput.

“This is not fun. If given a choice, I wouldn’t ever have it this way. I’m only doing this, I feel, because I want him to look over and be proud and be happy,” she told CNN News18 in an interview. “If it were up to me, I would probably be cooped up in a corner, not have the courage to like to chat with you right now, because it wasn’t supposed to be this way.”

Sanjana added, “He was supposed to be by my side, we were supposed to tell you these anecdotes together. And I don’t know, there is nothing like that makes this better, you know. The love that people are giving helps but it still doesn’t fix anything.” Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression, according to the police.

As the film’s lead actor, Sanjana has been thrust into the limelight in the weeks leading up to its release, on Disney+Hotstar. “It’s not possible for a human being to feel such extremes of both happiness and gratitude for the fact that it’s my debut as a lead coming out. But the grief and shock of losing my partner-in-crime has left me in this weird, numb space. I’m too young to deal with such things, and trying to do my best to fulfil my commitments. It’s only when the storm will end, will I be able to sit back and really look into what I’m feeling,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Sanjana said that Sushant never talked to her about what he was going through mentally. “I don’t know about the illness part of it because that’s not how your mind works when you are with a person. If he would have let something off to me or told me, then I would have had that conversation. But he never did,” she told Pinkvilla.

