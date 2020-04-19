Sara Ali Khan explains why it is not a ‘Sunday funday’ with epic then-and-now photo featuring Amrita Singh and Ibrahim

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:09 IST

Everyone seems to have lost track of time, with the nationwide lockdown in place, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and Sara Ali Khan is no different. She shared a collage of two pictures with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and pointed out that the term ‘Sunday funday’ has lost its meaning now.

“The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday. And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday sab ek hai isliye... Just Happy New Day. #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong,” she captioned her Instagram post.

While the picture on the left was taken a few years ago, the one on the right, where Sara has lost oodles of weight and Ibrahim is all grown up, is more recent. “Woooh... what a change,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Incredible transformation… WOW!!!”

Currently, Sara is in quarantine with Amrita and Ibrahim. She recently shared a fun video with them on Instagram, in which they were seen taking the ‘Who’s Most Likely To’ challenge.

The three of them agreed that Amrita was the most popular among them, Sara got better grades in school and was the craziest of all, and Ibrahim got in the least amount of trouble growing up. However, they were divided in many of their answers. “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King,” the caption read.

Sara was last seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film was unanimously panned by critics and failed to set the cash registers ringing as well.

Next, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. While the film was originally slated for a May 1 release, it has been indefinitely pushed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

