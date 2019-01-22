Sara Ali Khan learns from the best, does Pilates with Malaika Arora. Watch their workout video

Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit has shared a video of her ‘girls’, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, working out together. The video has been re-shared by Malaika on her Instagram.

“’Back’ with my strong #PilatesGirls. @saraalikhan95 @malaikaaroraofficial killing it and giving us some serious Monday motivation,” she wrote alongside the video, which shows the two actors sweating it out with a routine that involves squats.

Both Sara and Malaika are often spotted outside gyms by the paparazzi, and Malaika is frequently credited with having perfected the ‘gym look’. Sara famously lot several kilograms of weight prior to making her film debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. Sara spoke about her dramatic weight loss in an interview to SpotboyE recently. “It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself,” Sara said.

Malaika, meanwhile, took fans by surprise when she shared a collage of her pictures as part of the #10YearChallenge, which she stretched to 20 years. Several people online pointed out that there wasn’t much difference in how she looks now and what she looked like back in the Dil Se days.

Malaika is now making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she is often spotted out on dinner dates. The two were caught on camera, holding hands at the Milan airport last year, which ignited the rumour mills.

Sara recently appeared in the super hit action film, Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. She is rumoured to be in consideration for the new Imtiaz Ali movie.

