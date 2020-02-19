Sara Ali Khan on Love Aaj Kal performance: ‘As an actor, my job is done before the release’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:42 IST

Sara Ali Khan, on being asked about the box office collection of Love Aaj Kal, said that she had done her bit as an actor before the release of the film. She was speaking to News18 on the sidelines of a fashion show in Delhi on Saturday.

“It’s just been a day. I don’t want to say anything too soon. I’ve always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film. Because my job is to do what my director asks me to do with complete conviction and honesty, and I think that I have done that. Beyond that, it’s for the audience’s to love and the media to love, and I hope that they do,” she said.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal witnessed a bumper opening at the box office. However, after registering Rs 12.40 crore on its first day, it witnessed a sharp decline in the coming days.

Love Aaj Kal marks Sara’s first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan, and fans were excited to watch them together on the big screen. While the frenzy surrounding SarTik (the moniker given to them by fans) along with Valentine’s Day translated into big numbers on the opening day, the film plummeted due to largely unfavourable reviews.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals she once wanted to fake a cardiac arrest to get out of a lengthy narration

Meanwhile, Sara has already moved on from the failure of Love Aaj Kal and is busy shooting for her next, Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the comedy is a remake of his 1995 film and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Varun and Sara are currently in Goa to shoot for Coolie No 1 and have been sharing sneak peeks from the sets on Instagram. Take a look:

Coolie No 1, which also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, will hit the theatres on May 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more