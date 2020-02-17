Sara Ali Khan reveals she once wanted to fake a cardiac arrest to get out of a lengthy narration

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan may be just three films old, but she already has filmmakers queueing up outside her door to sign her on. During a chat with comedy group East India Comedy, she was asked how many script narrations she has heard till date. “Well, five worthy of remembering, because I am doing five films,” she laughed.

Sara then went on to narrate an anecdote of a script narration that was so tedious that she wanted to pretend to have a cardiac arrest to get out of it. “There was this one time. I am not going to say much…because he said so much!” she said.

A desperate Sara even called her mother and actor Amrita Singh for advice on how to escape the tiresome narration. She said, “I went to the restroom with my phone, three hours in, and I told my mom, ‘Look, I know that we are all professional and we should be thankful for these opportunities… But can I pretend to have a cardiac arrest? Is that allowed?’ She said no, so I asked, ‘Should I faint? Should I throw up? What do I do?’ She told me that I have to go back with professionalism and continue till the end.”

Sara followed her mother’s suggestion, and the narration ended up stretching for more than five hours. “Anyway, five and a half hours later, I went back home and I told my mother, ‘I really hate you right now. I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to hear and I don’t want to do anything. I just want to sleep,’” she said.

Currently, Sara’s film Love Aaj Kal is in theatres. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama features Kartik Aaryan in a double role, as well as Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Love Aaj Kal received mixed reviews from critics and witnessed a sharp decline in its box office collection as well, after a bumper opening.

