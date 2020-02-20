Sara Ali Khan to play a double role in Atrangi Re, to romance Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in Bihar and Madurai: report

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a double role in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The film is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai and will see Sara romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film. It is reportedly set to different eras.

“While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel,” a source was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying.

“It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay,” the source added.

There has been some speculation that Akshay’s role may be a cameo, but Aanand refuted all such claims, insisting that Akshay plays a “very special character who is important to the narrative”.

The film’s principal shooting will begin in March with Sara and Dhanush. Akshay will join from mid-April, the report added. It will see a round of shooting in Bihar followed by a stint in Madurai.

Sara saw the release of her Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal, last week. Sadly, despite high expectations, the film hasn’t been received well. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “Love Aaj Kal is a film that’s for the millennials only because it’s a modern day love story but even then, it needed a way better treatment. Watch it maybe if you get free couple tickets and have no better V-Day plans with your significant other.”

