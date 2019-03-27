Saroj Khan criticises Bollywood, says ‘you can’t differentiate between heroines, music directors don’t have original songs’

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who is choreographing Madhuri Dixit after four years in Kalank, has criticised the quality standards in Bollywood saying “music directors can’t even come up with original tracks” and dance is mostly copied from the west.

Saroj has choreographed a song for Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. Saroj spoke about it to a tabloid, “Four years after Gulaab Gang, I’ve choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film (Kalank) she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun’s (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra. Tabahi is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I’m hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again. After just reading about it, Kangana Ranaut with whom I had worked in Tanu Weds Manu earlier, called me to do a song, Rajaji, in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”

She also slammed the current crop of Bollywood songs and claimed the heroines ‘look and dress the same’. She said, “Bollywood songs have hit an all time low. None of the songs today are memorable and you can’t differentiate between heroines, who look and dress the same. I have to ask my kids who the actress is. In the ’80s and ’90s, maybe even before that, every heroine was distinctive and no one was afraid of close-ups. People are trying to copy western dance, but gymnastics is meant for circus people.”

“Why go into living rooms in the West and show them their own moves when people abroad love and want to learn our todas and taals? It’s stupid, but then music directors today can’t even come up with original tracks, they have to remix yesteryear hits. Remo D’souza, Ahmed Khan, Ganesh Acharya, my own son Raju Khan have all been my students. In my time, we always encouraged new talent, we were not insecure of them taking our work away from us. Taqdeer roti deti hai,” she added.

She also revealed she was originally supposed to work in Thugs of Hindostan with Katrina but was replaced by Prabhudheva at the last moment.

Saroj has been a renowned name in the industry and has given several hit numbers including Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta) and Ek Do Teen (Tezaab).

