e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Series format lends itself for good literature to be adapted: Rasika

Series format lends itself for good literature to be adapted: Rasika

Actor Rasika Dugal talks about why she prefers consuming content on a visual medium rather than reading nowadays.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:08 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Rasika Dugal will be seen in a screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy.
Rasika Dugal will be seen in a screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy.
         

Films have, for long, drawn inspiration from books, and the TV and web space is taking the trend forward with book adaptations. Actor Rasika Dugal, who has a pivotal role in Mira Nair’s screen version of Vikram Seth’s classic novel A Suitable Boy, believes a series format allows literature to be dealt with in a more appealing and engrossing way.

Read: You relate to some characters instantly, says Rasika on Out of Love

She says, “The series format really lends itself for good literature to be adapted in the sense that we have the luxury of time. In a film, a lot gets edited out... it’s very difficult to adapt a book to a film.”

Rasika believes that the current generation is more in tune with visual interpretation, and hence, the source material is remembered for a longer time. Personally, the Manto and Hamid (both 2018) actor has been drawn towards watching things than reading in the past two years. “That’s how life is changing for us. The draw of the visual medium captivates you and it’s possibly even required for the times we live in, as there are so many things vying for our attention. You need something which really pulls you in.”

Having said that, she admits that reading a book is a very different and beautiful experience.

 

Rasika took many months to actually read A Suitable Boy, which is “pretty thick” with over a thousand pages. She recounts, “I don’t remember how long I took to read it for the first time. But this time, I read it over three and a half months.”

And there’s an interesting reason why. “An online version is not available, so you have to carry the physical book around... At that time, you kind of knew everybody who was auditioning in Mumbai for A Suitable Boy, so much so that I felt carrying the book around would be like announcing that I am on the shortlist. I was wary of that, so I would only read the book when I was at home, which was for very few hours,” she shares.

The actor particularly finds the process of adaptations interesting, as she feels that directors have the hardest exercise at hand in deciding what to retain and what to omit. But Rasika is sure that “the Vikram Seth-Mira Nair combination is a lethal one” and the series will be “as beautiful as the book”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Sushant, Kartik on song as India apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Sushant, Kartik on song as India apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news