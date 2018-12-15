Shah Rukh Khan calls wife Gauri Khan timeless as she shares their picture from Isha Ambani’s wedding

Actor Shah Rukh Khan knows the importance of showering one’s spouse with compliments. He praised his wife Gauri Khan’s beauty and called her ‘timeless’ on Twitter.

Gauri took to Twitter to share a viral picture of the two of them, performing on stage at the wedding sangeet of businesswoman Isha Ambani in Jodhpur. The picture shows Gauri spinning around Shah Rukh while he is on his knees. “On stage after decades ....in a @falgunipeacock outfit, they definitely know how to make it dramatic and timeless,” she wrote in her tweet. Shah Rukh retweeted the picture and wrote, “You are timeless!!”

You are timeless!! https://t.co/zJBRtB7CHZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2018

Shah Rukh and Gauri danced to Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani at the sangeet. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khana and Salman Khan also performed at the function.

Gauri recently declared Shah Rukh and son AbRam as the sweetest couple in the world.She took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable moment between the father-son duo, and captioned it as, “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals#kissonforehead”. In the photo posted by Gauri, the two are twinning their outfits. The tiny tot is kissing his doting father’s forehead, while SRK is smiling peacefully as the little munchkin expresses his love for him. Apart from AbRam, Gauri and SRK are also proud parents to Aryan, 21 and Suhana, 18.

The actor had recently praised his wife for her debut on the list of Fortune India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year. He took to his Twitter to support and encourage his wife’s efforts.

On the work front, he is gearing up for his next film titled Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The flick is directed by Aanand L Rai. In the film, SRK plays the role of Bauua Singh, a dwarf on a lookout for a bride, while Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a scientist who has cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif plays an alcoholic superstar. Zero is all set to release on December 21, this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:38 IST