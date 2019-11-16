Shah Rukh Khan meets Dua Lipa ahead of her Mumbai concert: ‘What a charming and beautiful young lady’

bollywood

Popular singer Dua Lipa has landed in Mumbai and the first thing on her list was meeting Shah Rukh Khan. The actor took to Twitter to welcome Dua in India and wish her luck for her concert on Saturday night.

“Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage,” he wrote in a tweet. Shah Rukh also shared two pictures with Dua from their meet-up.

Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

Dua is in India for the One Plus Music Festival. As her flight touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s runway early on Saturday morning, the singer shared a still on Instagram, documenting the scene writing, “Landed in Mumbai.” A few moments later, she also posted a clip of her passing by the city streets.

For the 24-year-old, this isn’t her first trip to the subcontinent. She was on vacation in India last year in October with boyfriend Isaac Crew during which the two explored a number of places. She even chronicled her stay in places including Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala and Goa on social media.

Dua shared a throwback picture from her time in Jaipur last year when residents taught her how to wear a saree. “In Jaipur last year being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today! See you all for the show!!!,” she captioned her photo. Dua also shared a picture of herself stuck in Mumbai traffic jam.

Dua is all set to perform with Katy Perry at a music festival. She shared excitement over the same on Instagram earlier this week writing, “So excited to go back to India this week! I’ve never had the chance to perform in front of you and I’m excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez!!!! Yaaaaay.”

Meanwhile, Perry who already landed in the city days ago has been relishing her time. Thursday night Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand star-studded party to welcome Katy Perry in Mumbai. On Friday, the Roar singer even took a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

