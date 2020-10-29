Shah Rukh Khan once revealed Gauri Khan was ‘becoming delirious’ during Aryan’s birth: ‘She was shivering so much’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he was a bundle of nerves when his wife, Gauri Khan, was giving birth to their first child, Aryan Khan. In an interview in 1998, a few months after his son’s birth, the actor said that she became ‘delirious’ at the time of her delivery and started to shiver a lot.

Looking at Gauri in that condition, Shah Rukh thought she would die and at that point, he just wanted her to be safe and sound. He said that losing his parents in hospitals added to his fear.

“I’ve lost my parents in hospitals -- so I don’t like being in hospitals. And Gauri is quite fragile -- and I’ve never seen her fall really sick, or seen her unwell. When I saw her in the hospital, they had put in tubes and stuff. And she was becoming delirious and she was really cold. I went with her to the operation theatre for her Caesarean... And (takes a deep breath) I thought she’d die. Didn’t even think about the kid at that point in time. It wasn’t important to me,” Shah Rukh had told Rediff in a 1998 interview.

“She was shivering so much and I know logically that you don’t die while giving birth to babies... But still... (Lost in thought)... I just got a little scared,” he had added.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh and Gauri celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Tuesday, he was asked what he gifted her on the special day and his sweet answer won hearts. “What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life?,” was his reply.

Shah Rukh and Gauri now have three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Their youngest, AbRam, was born via surrogacy in 2013. Aryan has completed a filmmaking course at University of Southern California, while Suhana is studying acting at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The family is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

