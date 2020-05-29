Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR to help plant trees in Amphan-ravaged West Bengal

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:08 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will plant trees in West Bengal, which was ravaged by the devastating cyclone Amphan. According to a report in PTI, KKR has announced to plant 5000 trees and also committed to contribute to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

The severe cyclone, something which has not been witnessed in decades, had barrelled through West Bengal on Ma 20 amid the Covid-19 lockdown, affecting lakhs of people and claiming 86 lives, besides leaving a trail of destruction in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

“We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again,” KKR principal owner Shah Rukh Khan has stated in a message. “KKR has committed to contribute to the cause. Under KKR’s Plant A 6 initiative, we pledge to work with the authorities and plant 5000 trees in the Kolkata,” a statement from KKR said.

The Kolkata franchise will also go around the state and help affected people in satellite towns and districts. “Ration and essential hygiene items to be distributed to the needy across four most-affected regions -- Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.”

Shah Rukh has contributed to the battle against coronavirus. Shah Rukh has donated funds to PM-Cares and also to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund (through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment). Additionally, he had also contributed 25,000 PPE kits for the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra.

Also read: Marvel superfan arranges every MCU scene in chronological order, loses his mind, goes viral: ‘Took a global pandemic’

Apart from these, Shah Rukh has personally been part of a number of charitable initiatives to raise funds. He was part of a Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert, ‘One World: Together At Home’, to extend support to healthcare workers across the world.

Shah Rukh also gave his office premises to used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in April. His wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had helped transform superstar’s office into a 22 bed Covid-19 quarantine facility.

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more