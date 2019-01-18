Shah Rukh Khan shows the love between sons Aryan, AbRam with new photos revealing ‘playboys’ mantra’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared pictures on Instagram that show the bond shared by his sons Aryan and AbRam. In the photos, AbRam is seen with Shah Rukh in one photo and with Aryan in another.

“‘Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half...Playing is All of it!’ The Playboys’ mantra,” he captioned the photos. In one photo, AbRam appears to be showing his father a certificate while Shah Rukh is seen with a medal around his neck. In the next picture, AbRam is sitting in Aryan’s lap, playing with an Etch A Sketch.

Shah Rukh’s fans also loved the pictures and showered the family with blessings. “U don’t know how happy u r. Keep them with u as long as u can and enjoy in them. Nothing I as important as our kids, u do know that but I feel I have to say it again and again,” wrote one. “He is so so Awwwdorable! Please plant a kiss on his cheek. Blessings AbRam!,” wrote another.

Aryan is 21 years old while AbRam is five years old. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan also have an 18-year-old daughter, Suhana. In a recent interview to HT, Shah Rukh said Aryan will learning filmmaking for a few years before he makes his debut. “If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that calibre. But I think he wants to be a filmmaker. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor.

“But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he said.

“I was telling someone if a doctor’s child cannot become a doctor without learning how to be one, how do you expect an actor’s child to do that? They have to learn to be actors,” he added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film flopped at the box office. His next project will be the Rakesh Sharma biopic, for which, he will begin shooting in February.

