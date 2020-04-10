Sharad Kelkar on Saif Ali Khan’s controversial comments on Tanhaji: ‘He didn’t mean it’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 08:20 IST

After Ajay Devgn and Kajol, actor Sharad Kelkar has opened up on Saif Ali Khan’s comments about their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharad played Maratha leader Shivaji in the film. Speaking to Times of India in an interview, he said that Saif didn’t mean what he said.

“I think Saif didn’t mean it otherwise. The comment was blown out of proportion. A journalist had questioned me the same and I told her that you called Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji, but others might not like it because a certain designation is given to him, similarly if Saif said something casually, it has been taken out of context. I’ve had interactions with Saif and I find him a very cool guy. Maybe people shouldn’t blow out thnigs as it affects the star majorly when they get trolled on social media,” he said.

Speaking about the subject, after the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and before the release of his Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif had said that there was no concept of India before the British arrived and that period dramas could not be considered as history. “I don’t think this is history. “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one,” he said.

Continuing as to why he did the role in the film, he had continued: “For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

The actor was later massively trolled online for his comments. There were rumours that Ajay and Kajol were upset with the actor. However, speaking to Zoom during the promotion of her film Devi, Kajol has said: “No, not at all! I think he has got a great sense of humour and he just talks and talks and talks. You are supposed to pick and choose what you want to hear out of that.”

Before that, at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Ajay had joked when asked the same question from the press and said: “Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays).

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more