Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan criticise films on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Let’s not trivialise his death’

Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan criticise films on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Let’s not trivialise his death’

Actor Shekhar Suman has condemned the idea of making films on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shekhar Suman says it is not the time to commercialise Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Shekhar Suman says it is not the time to commercialise Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
         

Within a month of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, two films have been announced on the tragedy. Actor Shekhar Suman and filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan have now condemned the idea of milking the tragedy.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar said, “This is not in good taste. The vultures are there to suck every drop of blood. Let’s not commercialize sensationalize and trivialize Sushant’s death. Wait! There will be plenty of opportunities to make a film. Not on this one. Not yet.”

Ananth also told the entertainment portal, “What do we say? This is a clear case of jumping the gun. Is it a film based on assumptions? Will they claim it to be a true story or will the mandatory disclaimers be out? Why are we so eager to exploit a tragedy that hasn’t even sunk in? Are there no other subjects to film? I guess terror tourism and tragic hero-ism are sitting ducks in show business. God bless us.”

Earlier, Ananth had told Hindustan Times, “Filmmakers have a habit of exploiting current topics and real-life situations. We saw how so many films were announced after the 26/11 attacks to an extent that a certain filmmaker even visited the location just a few days after the tragedy struck. That’s not what honest cinema is all about,”

Anurag Basu even called the films an extension of gossip. “Since his death, everybody has been gossiping. So, this is an extension of that. That’s what has been happening and log consume kar rahe hain. We can’t say what the film is about, as nobody knows Sushant’s story other than his parents and near ones,” he told HT.

Hansal Mehta had added, “When you make a film on a true story, it’s always about the intention of the filmmaker. If the intent is to let the world know of the actual story, then it’s a different thing, but, if, it’s to simply capitalise on something that’s topical, I think that’s not ethical.”

Sushant died June 14 by suicide and the Mumbai police have been investigating the reason.

