Shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film on Kashmiri pandits begins in the valley

The shooting of Bollywood director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Love Letters from Kashmir has started in the valley. The film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri pandits from the valley in the 90s, will be shot entirely in the state.

Chopra, who has produced films such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), 3 Idiots (2009), and PK (2014), hails from Srinagar. With this project, the 65-year-old will make his comeback to the valley after the Hrithik Roshan-Sanjay Dutt-Preity Zinta starrer Mission Kashmir (2000).

We have issued quick permissions, secure lodging and are taking care of their security so that they feel comfortable shooting here. — A source

A source from the government confirmed that the cast and crew of the film are stationed in Srinagar, currently. “They have shot in areas like Shivpora and other downtown parts. Within a couple of days, they will move to Jammu, where they will shoot at Patnitop, Ware House and a few migrant camps of Kashmiri pandits,” says the source. “We have issued quick permissions, secure lodging and are taking care of their security, so that they feel comfortable shooting here,” the source adds.

Interestingly, a local daily reported that the crew of the film had to face the wrath of the locals, after a portion of the Jhelum embankment was damaged during shooting in the Shivpora area.

Assistant-director Asheish Nijhawan told PTI: “Most of the actors will be fresh faces. Kashmiris, young and old, males, females and kids, will be hired for the shooting.”

