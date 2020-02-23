Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office day 2: Ayushmann’s film earns Rs 20 cr, Vicky’s horror drama at Rs 10.62 cr

bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man, showed a 20% growth on Saturday amid positive reviews and a solid word of mouth. The film has earned Rs 20 crore in two days while Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship earned Rs 5.52 crore on day 2.

According to a Box Office India report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan went up to collect an estimated Rs 10.75 crore on day two. After an opening of Rs 9.55 crore, the film’s Box office collection now stands at around Rs 20.20 crore.

The film is Ayushmann’s third highest opening after his 2019 films Dream Girl and Bala. It is also the fourth highest opening Bollywood film of the year 2020 after Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D. Comparing the film with other highest openers of the year, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Top 5 Day 1 biz - 2020 releases...1. Tanhaji Rs 15.10 cr, 2. Love Aaj Kal Rs 12.40 cr, 3. Street Dancer 3D Rs 10.26 cr. 4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Rs 9.55 cr. 5. Malang Rs 6.71 cr India biz. #Hindi films.”

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tackles homophobia in a small-town set-up. The comedy with a social message casts internet star Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann. The film also has Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

Talking about the relevance of Ayushmann’s film, trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times ahead of the release, “Ayushmann’s film is a massy, commercial film and deals with the subject in a lighter vein. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s presence makes it more of a family film and then there is also the brand of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan added to it. It points towards a wider audience. If it clicks, it will make things a littler easier for the LGBTQi community.”

Ayushmann’s film clashed with the release of Vicky Kaushal’s horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film reportedly showed just 10% growth on Saturday with collections of around Rs 5.52 crore. It had earned Rs 5.10 crore on the opening day and now stands at Rs 10.62 crore.

Sharing the collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes Rs 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total:Rs 10.62 cr. India biz.”

Bhoot Part One is Vicky’s third highest opening film after his biggest blockbuster Uri The Surgical Strike and Raazi.

