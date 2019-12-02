Soha Ali Khan visits father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave with Inaaya: ‘Wish you were here’

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan visited her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The legendary cricketer is buried at his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, next to the grave of his father, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

“Wish you were here,” Soha captioned a picture with Inaaya at the grave site. The inscription of the gravestone reads, “Love me when I am dead and do not let me die.” Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011, following a lung infection. He was 70 years old.

In an interview with DNA last year, Soha said that for her, her father was the “coolest person in the world”. She wrote about their bond in her debut novel The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

“I shared a good relationship with him and had a huge amount of respect for him. I’m happy that I put it down because after he passed away, these were the things that I was thinking about,” the actor said.

“We enjoyed each other’s company immensely. We went on holidays together. He would help me with my school debates, speeches (especially since he was a good orator), homework, and my visa application. I always thought he was the coolest person in the world and I was so lucky to be loved by someone who himself was loved by so many people,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha is set to make her digital debut with a comedy series. She confirmed the news and told PTI in a statement, “I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon.”

Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu will also co-produce an as-yet untitled biopic on eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.

