e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha shares stunning pic, Gulshan Devaiah teases ‘Guess who else has curly hair?’

Sonakshi Sinha shares stunning pic, Gulshan Devaiah teases ‘Guess who else has curly hair?’

Sonakshi Sinha was teased by Gulshan Devaiah after she posted a picture of herself with curly hair on Instagram. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonakshi Sinha showed off a curly mane on Instagram.
Sonakshi Sinha showed off a curly mane on Instagram.
         

Sonakshi Sinha shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen sporting perfect curls. Gulshan Devaiah took the opportunity to tease her and commented, “Guess who else has curly hair??,” followed by a number of grinning emojis. He quickly added, “actually don’t guess no don’t guess.”

In response to Gulshan, Sonakshi said that the names of two ‘boss girls’ came to mind - Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi. She also asked if he was trying to spark a fire and wrote, “@gulshandevaiah78 i can only think of 2 #BossGirls - @iamhumaq and @taapsee. gulshan are you being a chingari (spark)?????”

Gulshan seemed to be making a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her curly hair. While Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha has supported Kangana as she launched a campaign against ‘movie mafia’, Sonakshi has not commented on the issue. However, she has shared cryptic posts after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, slamming ‘certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity’.

Hindustantimes

More recently, Sonakshi lauded Taapsee for her ‘dignified’ response to Kangana’s comments against her. “Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Also read: Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19

Saqib Saleem also teased Sonakshi, pointing out her resemblance to his sister, Huma. “Hi Huma,” he wrote in the comments section. Sonakshi replied asking him to not be jealous: “@saqibsaleem ya shes anyway more my sister than urs... dont be J.”

In June, Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter account to protect herself from the hate being directed at star kids after Sushant’s death. She later wrote on Instagram that she was ‘better off’ without the negativity and wished her trolls ‘lots of love and healing’.

Sonakshi will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film will be directly released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In