Sonakshi Sinha shares stunning pic, Gulshan Devaiah teases ‘Guess who else has curly hair?’

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:53 IST

Sonakshi Sinha shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen sporting perfect curls. Gulshan Devaiah took the opportunity to tease her and commented, “Guess who else has curly hair??,” followed by a number of grinning emojis. He quickly added, “actually don’t guess no don’t guess.”

In response to Gulshan, Sonakshi said that the names of two ‘boss girls’ came to mind - Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi. She also asked if he was trying to spark a fire and wrote, “@gulshandevaiah78 i can only think of 2 #BossGirls - @iamhumaq and @taapsee. gulshan are you being a chingari (spark)?????”

Gulshan seemed to be making a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her curly hair. While Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha has supported Kangana as she launched a campaign against ‘movie mafia’, Sonakshi has not commented on the issue. However, she has shared cryptic posts after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, slamming ‘certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity’.

More recently, Sonakshi lauded Taapsee for her ‘dignified’ response to Kangana’s comments against her. “Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Saqib Saleem also teased Sonakshi, pointing out her resemblance to his sister, Huma. “Hi Huma,” he wrote in the comments section. Sonakshi replied asking him to not be jealous: “@saqibsaleem ya shes anyway more my sister than urs... dont be J.”

In June, Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter account to protect herself from the hate being directed at star kids after Sushant’s death. She later wrote on Instagram that she was ‘better off’ without the negativity and wished her trolls ‘lots of love and healing’.

Sonakshi will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film will be directly released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

