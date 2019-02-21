Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja reveals the moment he saw her first: Your face was familiar even though we had never met

It’s a usual trend to see Bollywood stars and production houses celebrate the anniversary of superhit films on the social media. However, this time it was Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja who shared a video clip on his Instagram handle to celebrate 10 years of her film, Delhi 6. He captioned it, “icon •••#10yearsofdelhi6.”

Even the actor was surprised to see his post and reacted, “I can’t believe I found my light bulb in you..” Soon after, Anand shared a memory from the time he watched the film in New York 10 years ago. He shared the moment when he saw her for the first time on screen and why he went to watch the film.

Going down the memory lane, Anand wrote in the comments section, “@sonamkapoor - the first time I ever saw you ... on the screen... at #CinemaVillage in Union Square NYC ... your face looked familiar even though we had never met before ... it was my second year working and your second film. I hadn’t been home for a year and went to see the movie just because I was homesick and the title had ‘Delhi’ in its name ...! I didn’t understand the movie completely but the connection it created with its audience was undeniable. This is the power of intention, energy and emotion - that you and @bachchan put so sincerely into the film. It’s something I learn from seeing you work till today.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi 6 had Abhishek Bachchan as the male lead besides Waheeda Rahman, Rishi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Om Puri in prominent roles.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a Sikh ceremony in May last year. She now shuffles between London and Mumbai to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. Anand also comes to India occasionally and was spotted at the screening of her last release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

