Sonam Kapoor shares childhood pic to prove she was among the earliest members of Saree Twitter family

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself wearing sarees as a child and also as an adult, joining the Saree Twitter club. Which look is better?

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor,Saree Twitter,Saree Twitter Trend
Sonam Kapoor has always been a fan of wearing sarees.

After Ayushmann Khurrana won the latest Twitter trend of showing off your best looks in a saree—aptly called #SareeTwitter—actor Sonam Kapoor has also joined in for some fun. She shared two ‘before and after’ pictures on Twitter, proving that she has always been a fan of sarees.

She shared a childhood picture of herself, wearing a saree and posing for the camera. The second picture shows her as an adult, still rocking a saree with some more grace. “#SareeTwitter before and after,” she wrote in her tweet.

Sonam’s fans showered her with compliments for her pictures. “The little you looks so sweet and innocent. Grown up you looks mature, and content,” wrote one. “Waao you so cute,” wrote another. One fan created an entire thread of Sonam’s many saree looks over the years. Check it out:

Ayushmann shared a snap of himself sitting on a scooter wearing a blue-coloured saree over a white tee. He was also wearing a set of bangles and rubber slippers. The pictures seemed to be clicked on the sets of his upcoming film, Dream Girl. He donned a similar look in the first poster of the film as well.

Also read: Dev Patel-Radhika Apte’s sex scene from The Wedding Guest leaked, she blames it on ‘psychotic mentality of society’

Apart from the two actors, politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nagma and actors Gul Panag, Shabana Azmi and Yami Gautam also participated in the trend.

Sonam will soon be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 09:13 IST

