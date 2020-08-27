Sonu Sood: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, some people went overboard just to get attention

bollywood

The aftermath of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been eventful, with many coming out and openly declaring how Bollywood is a big bad world. Actor Sonu Sood feels that the situation post the sad incident has got out of control for sure, especially how it has become a topic of prime-time discussion.

“I feel that sad when I see those debates and interview. There are a lot of my family members who are not from the film industry and they react to such news in a very emotional manner,” shares Sood.

The 47-year-old believes that as public figures, one has to exercise immense control over their words.

“As actors when you go on a platforms and say things, you don’t realize how it s going to affect a common man in the country because he believes in you. As celebrities we may forget about what we say, but the common man does not forget,” he adds.

The actor further says that as idols to millions of people, celebrities should always bear in mind the impact of their statements.

“We are an inspiration to so many people, they follow us and it is a huge responsibility on our shoulder. You have to be wise, woh Hindi mein ek kahavat hai na ki tol mol ke bolo. Just to get media attention people don’t stop and they get over board, which is sad. I wish our industry folks reacted to the whole Sushant’s death situation more intelligently than they did,” Sood points.

While there has been a whole lot of negativity going on around the film industry, the actor has been keeping himself positive and busy with his rehabilitation work of the migrants. The actor shares how people from within the film industry has started looking at him differently.

“I am getting very exciting offers, super hero films, and larger than life roles, something that I always wanted to do but never got. I did mostly negative roles and people cast me in such roles only. It was very difficult to break that image was always very difficult because you get trapped in that. Now directors tell me that if they write negative roles for me they will get beaten up because people don’t want to see me in such roles. It is magical how this has happened,” he says.