Sonu Sood says actor Surekha Sikri is fine, Ankita Lokhande says ‘nothing happens by chance’ after Rhea’s arrest

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:01 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Ankita Lokhande talks of karma after Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘Nothing happens by chance, you create your fate by your actions’

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a message on the importance of karma and how it catches up with everybody. Appreciating her claim was Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s new look released on his birthday, check him out as a suave RAW officer

On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the makers of upcoming film Bell Bottom shared a new still from the movie. Akshay reportedly plays an R&AW officer in the movie which is set in the 80s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and others.

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao, director Amit Sharma assure Surekha Sikri of support for treatment

After veteran actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke, her Badhai Ho actor co-star and director Amit Sharma have come forward to help her. Surekha is reportedly in ICU but her condition is stable.

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai amid verbal duel with Shiv Sena, tests negative for Covid-19

Kangana Ranaut has left for Mumbai from her home town of Mandi. After her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, she has challenged him to try and stop her from coming to Mumbai in a video posted on Sunday.

Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit on rejection of her bail plea: ‘No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die’

Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has said that the next action on the actor’s bail plea will likely be in the sessions court on Thursday. He asked in one of his many tweets, “All this coz her now dead boyfriend smoked weed?

