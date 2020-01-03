Sooraj Pancholi: ‘Am more like my mother, can’t do anything about having my father’s last name’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:30 IST

It can get tough when someone’s entire life is laid bare for everyone to discuss and speculate. And for actor Sooraj Pancholi who has been doing the court’s rounds for years now owing to his late girlfriend, actor Jiah Khan’s suicide case, the situation is more difficult. Along with him, his family–mother Zarina Wahab and father Aditya Pancholi–too has been the topic of discussion.

Ask him how he feels about him being mired in this since the age of 21, the 30-year-old says, “I feel disappointed with humanity, because they have made people’s lives into talking points. People have stopped caring about people’s feelings and emotions. Whatever was said about me was false. No one has proved anything, and I am sure no one can, because I know I have not done anything wrong. But kisi ko toh bakra banana hai, mujhe bana diya.” Talking about the support he got from the film industry he adds, “I don’t expect much from them. It’s my own battle.”

Ask him how they have as a family adjusted to all the allegations, and Sooraj says , “We are very affectionate, and close to each other. We don’t express it, but we know what we are going through even without saying. Both my parents are very emotional. My mom is not expressive, my father is more, and he speaks out more. My mother has been the rock of our family, and my support system.”

When asked further about whether they discuss and talk about their family being in the limelight, the actor says, “That’s because my father has made those mistakes. He has been vocal, aggressive and a troublemaker in his own way. He has been a bit notorious as well. People relate me to his personality, but I am completely different. As for him, he would say the same thing. I am more like my mother, but I have my father’s last name and I cannot do anything about it. I went through an incident, and it got bad. The only reason being, I am my father’s son. If I was not from a film family, this case would have been done. I think it’s been tough, but there will be light.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more