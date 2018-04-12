Sunil Grover, Tabu attend prayer meet of Vishal Bhardwaj’s mother. See pics

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj lost his mother on Sunday in Mumbai. At the Chautha (4th day of the funeral rites), held in Mumbai on Wednesday, many of the biggest names from Bollywood were in attendance. They included the likes of Gulzar, Tabu, KK Menon, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Dangal star Sanya Malhotra and Huma Qureshi.

Ace comedian Sunil Grover, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Vikram Motwane (of Lootera fame) joined the rest of the industry to pay their respects to the departed soul.

The funeral was conducted at Oshiwara on Sunday, reports Times of India.

Kkmenon @ vishalbharadwaj'smother'schautha A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

#tabu @ vishalbharadwaj'smother'schautha A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj is busy with two projects -- one with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, which has incidentally been kept on hold due Irrfan’s health issues. The second project is called Chhuriyaan, which will star Sanya and TV actor Radhika Madan.

