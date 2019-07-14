Sunny Leone teaches son how to greet the media, Malaika Arora heads out for dinner. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about Mumbai during the weekend. Sunny Leone was seen on an outing with her twin boys Noah and Asher. While she held one of them in her arms, a nanny held the other one. Sunny even taught her son how to give a flying kiss to the paparazzi and the little one was seen copying her mother successfully.

Hrithik Roshan just saw the release of his film, Super 30 which has collected Rs 30 crore in just two days at the domestic box office. The actor paid a surprise visit to Gaiety Galaxy cinema on Saturday and was greeted with loud cheers. He was spotted promoting the film on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Among others spotted around the city are Taapsee Pannu and sister Shagun Pannu. The two were seen post their dinner outing in Juhu on Saturday. Rakul Preet Singh was also seen at a food joint in Bandra. Maniesh Paul, who will now be seen as a host on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, was seen on a dinner date with wife Sanyukta Paul.

Former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was seen on a dinner outing at a restaurant in Bandra. She was in a white maxi dress paired with a denim jacket.

Sanjay Kapoor visited brother Anil Kapoor with wife Maheep and son Jahaan during the weekend. Anil and Sanjay have just returned from the UK where they watched the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday.

Siddharth Malhotra, who is currently promoting his film Jabariya Jodi, was seen at a dubbing studio in Juhu. He will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:34 IST