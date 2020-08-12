Sunny Leone wishes brother Sundeep on birthday with childhood pics: ‘Proud of you for everything you have become’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:11 IST

Actor Sunny Leone is celebrating the birthday of her younger brother Sundeep. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to share multiple picture with Sundeep and tell him how she is proud of the person her has become.

Sunny shared four photos with Sudeep. One showed them sharing a warm hug, another showed them lying in a pool of colourful balls. A third picture also features their parents. It shows Sunny perched on her father’s shoulders while Sundeep is in their mother’s arms. The final photos shows Sundeep with Sunny’s twins, Noah and Asher.

Happy Birthday to my kid brother @chefsundeep ! If they were here to see the man you have become they would be so proud of you. I am proud of you for everything you have become.



Ps... we really need to start taking some proper pictures together just us lol! Love you so so much! pic.twitter.com/rQrO17ej1y — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 12, 2020

“Happy Birthday to my kid brother @chefsundeep ! If they were here to see the man you have become they would be so proud of you. I am proud of you for everything you have become. Ps... we really need to start taking some proper pictures together just us lol! Love you so so much,” she wrote.

Multiple fans of Sunny also wished Sundeep on his birthday in the comments. Sundeep got married in 2016 and Sunny had shared pictures from the wedding on social media.

Sunny is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher. The couple moved to US in May after the lockdown was lifted in India as they felt that they would be safer in the US. Sunny regularly shares updates about her family on social media.

Also read: Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

The family spent a day at Lake Balboa in California. Sunny shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. “So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!,” she captioned the image.

Daniel too shared some pictures of himself by the lake and wrote: “Great afternoon at the lake - swans , ducks and boats with @sunnyleone !!!! D;)X!!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more