Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Manoj Bajpayee gets between Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance. Watch

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:22 IST

The trailer for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was released on Wednesday. The film has been slated for a November 13 release in theatres.

When Manoj Bajpayee’s character -- a detective who investigates potential grooms on behalf of the girl’s family -- gets in the way of a possible match, Diljit Dosanjh’s eligible bachelor vows to get back at him by hitting on his sister, played by Fatima.

We see comedic confrontations between the two, as humorous wordplay and quirky exchanges follow. Diljit’s character, who is in line to take over his father’s dairy business, frequently makes references to milk and milk products. "Tujh jaisi ladki ka haath lagna matlab ek kilo doodh mein se 10 kilo paneer nikalna (finding a girl like you is like getting 10 kilos of paneer out of just one kilo of milk),” he tells her romantically, in his own unique way.

Director Abhishek Sharma had compared the film’s tone to the films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. In a statement, he’d said, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire.”

He added, “It points towards the rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir.”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others.

