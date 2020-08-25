Suresh Raina demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput with emotional video: ‘Brother you will always be alive in our hearts’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:59 IST

Cricketer Suresh Raina has posted an emotional video for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant died on June 14.

“Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!” Raina wrote in his post. The video he shared shows an iPad with Sushant’s image on it, while the song Jaan Nisaar from Sushant’s film Kedarnath plays in the background and the hashtags ‘we are all in this together’ and ‘justice for SSR’ and ‘family needs justice’ appear on screen.

Previously, Raina had shared a picture of himself with Sushant, who seemed to be in his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story look. “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” Raina wrote in his post. Sushant played former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Both Dhoni and Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who directed Sushant in the Dhoni biopic, had said that the cricketer was ‘shattered’ upon hearing the news of Sushant’s death. “Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey,” Neeraj told xtratime.in. “They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for abetting his suicide and siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI.

