e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bollywood and TV industries mourn the actor, Anupam Kher asks why

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bollywood and TV industries mourn the actor, Anupam Kher asks why

In an outpouring of grief on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many big stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the late actor.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday in Mumbai.
         

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan remembers her first co-star with heartbreaking post, shares pic

Sara Ali Khan, devastated by the news of the death of her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of the film, in which the two of them were seen laughing heartily.

Read it here

‘Why my dear Sushant Singh Rajput, why?’: Anupam Kher breaks down as he remembers his MS Dhoni biopic co-star

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, broke down in a video he posted. He said that their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen managed to build a bond between them off-screen as well.

Read it here

Arjun Bijlani says he felt something was amiss, shares his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope all is well with you’

Television actor Arjun Bijlani sent actor Sushant Singh Rajput a text message checking up on him, days before his death.

Read it here

Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Actors Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Sonu Sood urged everyone to respect the privacy of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their hour of grief.

Read it here

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Deepika Padukone talks need for mental health awareness, says ‘Remember there is hope’

Deepika Padukone, who has bravely battled depression in her life, reiterated the need to talk, communicate with and help those around us who may be depressed or suffering from mental illnesses. She was reacting to the news of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read it here

‘You must have been in so much pain’: Priyanka Chopra mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Alia, Ranveer express grief

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh joined scores of others to express their grief in the untimely passing away of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday.

Read it here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah’s all-party meeting on Covid-19 situation in Delhi begins
Amit Shah’s all-party meeting on Covid-19 situation in Delhi begins
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE| At all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all: Report
LIVE| At all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all: Report
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Chappell disrupted a solid team: Harbhajan on ‘lowest point’ of his career
Chappell disrupted a solid team: Harbhajan on ‘lowest point’ of his career
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In