e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery’s statement

Director Rumi Jaffery, who was close to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, recorded his statement with Bihar Police.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 08:05 IST
ANI, Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
         

A team of Bihar Police, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, recorded director Rumi Jaffery’s statement in Mumbai on Saturday.

“During Sushant’s last days, Rumi Jaffery was close to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty. So, we have recorded his statement,” an officer, from Bihar Police team, said. However, the police officials said they could not reveal any details regarding the progress of the case just yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Earlier, Bihar Police had written an application to Mumbai’s Bandra Police asking them to hand over and share all documents related to Sushant’s alleged suicide case. The Bandra Police officials have said that they would respond soon, informed Bihar Police.

An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

“Our team is in Mumbai and our Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and he assured that they will cooperate,” Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist: ‘He was suffering from depression and hypomania, Rhea Chakraborty his strongest support’

“They are also waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, then they will provide us all documents,” he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Police sources said that they will record the statements of all the actors who worked with Sushant before his death. Sources also said that a team of Bihar Police visited the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking Sushant’s post-mortem report but could not get the information.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India preps for next move on China, puts tie-ups with its universities on review
India preps for next move on China, puts tie-ups with its universities on review
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
Bihar political parties want state polls postponed, write to EC
Bihar political parties want state polls postponed, write to EC
Rhea must come forward, join probe into Sushant’s death case: Bihar police
Rhea must come forward, join probe into Sushant’s death case: Bihar police
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In