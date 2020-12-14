Sushmita Sen says ‘some idiot’ has hacked her daughter Renee’s Instagram account: ‘I feel bad for the guy’

bollywood

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared an important update for her fans. She has revealed that her daughter Renee’s Instagram account has been hacked.

Sharing a screenshot of the account on her own page, Sushmita wrote, “Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings I love you guys!!”

Sushmita’s followers suggested that she should file a police complaint against the culprit. “File a police complaint With the cyber cell,” wrote one. “Mam report to instagram about it,” suggested another. A few others were impressed by her sassy caption. Renee’s page has been made private and has already lost a bunch of followers.

Renee will soon be seen in short film titled Suttabaazi, which also marks her acting debut. The film is the story of one Diya Kumar, a clandestine smoker in a tussle with her parents during the lockdown.

Directed by Kabeer Khurana, Suttabaazi is about the family drama that ensues and subsequent reconciliation when a rebellious teenager is stuck with her conservative parents at home during the lockdown. Produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta, the short film will release in December 2020.

Ramneek had earlier told Cinestaan about the film, “Suttabaazi is a breakthrough in beliefs and relationships. It’s when the impossible becomes possible. This is beautifully portrayed by the actors who are all very dissimilar to each other. Renee Sen’s energetic portrayal as the carefree youngster is in direct contrast to her old-school parents played by veteran actors Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabra. There is a buzz in the air as we are excited to announce the launch of Renee Sen.”

Sushmita was last seen Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya. She played a mother of two who takes over her husband’s illicit drugs business after he suffers a fatal attack.

