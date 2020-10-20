Sussanne Khan reveals her Instagram account was hacked after clicking on fake email; Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Khanna share similar story

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 07:35 IST

Sussanne Khan has revealed her Instagram account was recently hacked when she clicked on a wrong button. The entrepreneur has shared a note to talk about her experience about how she landed in such a situation and has asked her fans to be careful about dodgy mails and messages.

She posted a screenshot of her handwritten note on Instagram and shared the same content in the caption. It read, “Hello everyone, My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm Best, Sussanne Khan.”

Surprisingly, many of her friends and followers also confessed clicking on dodgy messages. TV producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “I clicked” with a sad face emoji. Actor Smriti Khanna also commented, “Ya I got a message too. scary.” Filmmaker Mozez Singh also wrote, “Have Been there, Nightmare.”

However, many of her fans were simply blown away by her beautiful handwriting. A fan reacted, “Lovely hand writing,” while another said, “Sorry you got hacked...not sorry I got to see your beautiful handwriting.” One more wrote, “handwriting goals.”

Also read: Neha Kakkar shares the moment she met beau Rohanpreet Singh’s family, watch adorable video

Sussanne is the former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan and the two co-parent their two sons: Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She was earlier in news when Hrithik informed on social media about how she had moved in to his house to co-parent their kids during lockdown. He had thanked her for such a gesture. She often takes part in religious functions and festive celebrations at the Roshan household and had joined the family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more