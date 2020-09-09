e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker says CBI, ED should investigate ‘really serious cases’: ‘What has happened to Rhea Chakraborty is shameful’

Swara Bhasker says CBI, ED should investigate ‘really serious cases’: ‘What has happened to Rhea Chakraborty is shameful’

Swara Bhasker said that the Enforcement Directorate should be focussing on bringing back defaulters like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, instead of investigating Rhea Chakraborty.

bollywood Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swara Bhasker feels that what Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to is ‘absolutely horrifying’.
Swara Bhasker feels that what Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to is ‘absolutely horrifying’.
         

Swara Bhasker feels that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be focussing on more ‘serious cases’ than investigating Rhea Chakraborty’s possible role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the ED is looking at allegations of Rhea misappropriating Sushant’s funds, the CBI is probing the abetment to suicide charge against her.

Talking to NDTV, Swara said, “I think that what Rhea has been subjected to is absolutely horrifying. As a young person from that industry, it is very relatable and very scary that social media allegations and rantings of one or two blue-tick verified accounts on social media could actually lead to a person getting caught and being accused of such serious crimes.”

“I mean, we are talking about money laundering. The ED is investigating this young woman. These are the people who should be bringing back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi but what are they investigating? The CBI is supposed to be probing really serious cases and this is what they are investigating. What has happened to Rhea is shameful and shocking,” she continued.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: HC stays demolition work on her property, asks BMC to file reply

On Tuesday, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the drug angle of Sushant’s death. The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “Rhea is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor,” the NCB had said in its remand application.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde condemned the arrest and called it a travesty of justice. “Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the senior advocate told ANI.

