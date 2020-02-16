Taapsee Pannu has this reply after she was called ‘female Ayushmann Khurrana’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu had a quick retort at the ready after she was called ‘the female Ayushmann Khurrana’ after winning a Filmfare award for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

“What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu?” Taapsee wrote, in reply to producer Tanuj Garg, who’d written in his original tweet, “Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana.” To Taapsee’s response, Tanuj replied, “Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!”

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

“Yaaaas! Queen. Your success doesn’t need to always be equated to that of a man. You’re your own person and this is just amazing! Congratulations,” wrote one person in reply to Taapsee, while several others said that her reply was ‘befitting’. “Why does she has be compared to a man to show her achievement ? Why does she has to be compared with anyone? She has done enough to be known and acknowledged by who she is! It’s Taapsee,” wrote another person.

Taapsee delivered an acclaimed performance in Saand Ki Aankh. She shared her Filmfare award with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Congratulating Taapsee, Bhumi wrote on Twitter, “My dearest @taapsee. From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever.”

Taapsee will next be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad, which is slated for release on February 28.

