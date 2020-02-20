e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu on Filmfare Awards row: ‘I always get involved in some controversy or the other, but not this time’

Taapsee Pannu on Filmfare Awards row: ‘I always get involved in some controversy or the other, but not this time’

Taapsee Pannu says that because her name did not come up in the Filmfare Awards row, it means people agreed she deserved her award.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu after winning the Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020.
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu after winning the Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female) at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020.(PTI)
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently won the Filmfare Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor (Female), has reacted on the controversy that the awards ceremony has generated this year, over Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy sweeping most of the awards.

Taapsee says she is happy that her name wasn’t dragged in the controversy and adds she is glad that critics felt that she was worthy of an award, which she shared with her Saand Ki Aankh co-actor Bhumi Pednekar for their roles in the film.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu after winning Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) pose with Ranveer Singh for a photo during the 65th Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 in Guwahati on Sunday.
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu after winning Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) pose with Ranveer Singh for a photo during the 65th Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 in Guwahati on Sunday.

“It took time but finally I got it and what should I say other than that? I was preparing my speech for it since 2016 and it was of no use. But this year I didn’t prepare a speech and that day I had to deliver the speech!” Taapsee said, while interacting with the media at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards.

Reacting on Filmfare Awards controversy, Taapsee said with a laugh: “It is nice that, for a change, my name wasn’t dragged into controversy. I am so used to it. I always get involved in some controversy or the other, but this time I wasn’t part of it. It means that most people were in agreement that I deserved the award, so I am thankful for that.”

Taapsee will next be seen in the Anubhav Sinha film Thappad, which is scheduled to release on February 28.

