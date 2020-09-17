Taapsee Pannu: We as a society have become frustrated, judgmental and insensitive

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:27 IST

The past few months have not really been the best of period for many in the country, especially those in the entertainment industry. First it was the pandemic that kind of bring life to a standstill and then the negativity on social media and subsequent backlash that the film industry has been facing. Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that things have taken a turn for the worse in the recent times, something that even she did not see coming.

Talking about the time when the Covid-19 crisis was jus setting in, she says “I genuinely thought we will come out of it as kinder human beings as people who will value our privileges more and people will value each other more because we are part of a human race and one virus has left us shaken upside down. But looking at things have been happening lately, I totally felt opposite of what I thought of what will happen.”

The 33-year-old shares how people have lost their way and a lot of anger has seeped in.

“We’ve become more frustrated, we’re ready to jump to judgmental conclusions about anyone and everyone , we’ve lost the sensitivity and heart towards people and situations. We have some kind of pent up anger in us for whatever reasons which we are trying to vent out in our lives on anyone and any issue without being mindful of what repercussions it may have,” she explains.

On what Pannu thinks may have been responsible for this change in human behaviour, she says, “May be because of the joblessness that we all have had for the last few months and that’s the irritation and frustration and that has what has made us do angry about everything around but something has definitely gone wrong.”

However, calling herself a “hopeless optimist”, she still believes that when lives will get back to normal “we will realise what the hell we were doing all this while and probably gain better consciousness and get back to a better life.”

Amid all this chaos, the actor has found solace in verses as she has recited two powerful poems about the condition of migrant crisis, and to mark International Democracy Day (September 15), she recited Samwaad, which talks about the plight of democracy in the country.

“Whenever people try to question what is happening in the society or what is happening in the country , a certain section starts to tag them as anti-National where as the intention of those people is just to ask for a better condition. After every few years in our country right from Independence till now every few years there is a certain kind of challenge that our country has faced. This is regardless of who’s is in power,” she says.

Pannu also says that history is proof that change is constant and the citizens have and will always retaliate in a certain way. “There always has been some kind of a turmoil every few years in our country where the citizens are pushed to the wall. And when they are pushed to the wall, eventually there came a break point where a revolt started and certain kind of change happened,” she concludes.