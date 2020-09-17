e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu: We as a society have become frustrated, judgmental and insensitive

Taapsee Pannu: We as a society have become frustrated, judgmental and insensitive

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that amid this pandemic, people have lost their way and a lot of anger has seeped in.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:27 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
To mark International Democracy Day (September 15), actor Taapsee Pannu recited Samwaad, which talks about the plight of democracy in the country.
To mark International Democracy Day (September 15), actor Taapsee Pannu recited Samwaad, which talks about the plight of democracy in the country.
         

The past few months have not really been the best of period for many in the country, especially those in the entertainment industry. First it was the pandemic that kind of bring life to a standstill and then the negativity on social media and subsequent backlash that the film industry has been facing. Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that things have taken a turn for the worse in the recent times, something that even she did not see coming.

Talking about the time when the Covid-19 crisis was jus setting in, she says “I genuinely thought we will come out of it as kinder human beings as people who will value our privileges more and people will value each other more because we are part of a human race and one virus has left us shaken upside down. But looking at things have been happening lately, I totally felt opposite of what I thought of what will happen.” 

The 33-year-old shares how people have lost their way and a lot of anger has seeped in.

“We’ve become more frustrated, we’re ready to jump to judgmental conclusions about anyone and everyone , we’ve lost the sensitivity and heart towards people and situations. We have some kind of pent up anger in us for whatever reasons which we are trying to vent out in our lives on anyone and any issue without being mindful of what repercussions it may have,” she explains.

On what Pannu thinks may have been responsible for this change in human behaviour, she says, “May be because of the joblessness that we all have had for the last few months and that’s the irritation and frustration and that has what has made us do angry about everything around but something has definitely gone wrong.”

However, calling herself a “hopeless optimist”, she still believes that when lives will get back to normal “we will realise what the hell we were doing all this while and probably gain better consciousness and get back to a better life.” 

Amid all this chaos, the actor has found solace in verses as she has recited two powerful poems about the condition of migrant crisis, and to mark International Democracy Day (September 15), she recited Samwaad, which talks about the plight of democracy in the country.

“Whenever people try to question what is happening in the society or what is happening in the country , a certain section starts to tag them as anti-National where as the intention of those people is just to ask for a better condition. After every few years in our country right from Independence till now every few years there is a certain kind of challenge that our country has faced. This is regardless of who’s is in power,” she says.

Pannu also says that history is proof that change is constant and the citizens have and will always retaliate in a certain way. “There always has been some kind of a turmoil every few years in our country where the citizens are pushed to the wall. And when they are pushed to the wall, eventually there came a break point where a revolt started and certain kind of change happened,” she concludes.

top news
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In