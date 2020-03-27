Taimur takes over Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview, Ben Affleck makes remarkable comeback with The Way Back

bollywood

Ruslaan Mumtaz on birth of son during lockdown: ‘I was scared we might be stopped by the police, but nothing happened’

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday but were anxious on handling the situation amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor, however, has said that they did not take any family members along and reached the hospital without being stopped by the police.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the ‘nasty gossip’ about her and Hrithik Roshan

Back in the day, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the hottest on-screen couples. In fact, their sizzling chemistry led to speculation that their romance spilled off screen during the making of Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003). The rumours spread like wildfire despite the fact that he was married to (now ex-wife) Sussanne Khan at the time.

Happy birthday Ram Charan: Five films that showcased the star’s versatility

Ram Charan, who made inroads into acting as the son of actor Chiranjeevi, has come a long way and established himself as one of the leading stars of Telugu film industry. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, we take a look at five of his films which are testimonial to his versatility. From Magadheera to Rangasthalam, here’s a list.

Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview gets hijacked by son Taimur. Watch adorable video

Here’s a video that can finally beat that BBC professor video in its cuteness quotient. Well, almost. On Wednesday, actor Saif Ali Khan appeared live from his home on Times Now for an interview but it was his son Taimur who grabbed all the attention.

The Way Back movie review: Ben Affleck stages remarkable comeback in stirring sports drama

It is said that the great Michael Jordan would arrive before everybody else for practice, and would stay back longer than them. It was a mark of greatness. This is the anecdote I was immediately reminded of while watching a scene in The Way Back, in which an upstart high school basketball player arrives five minutes late for a training session, and is promptly dropped from the team by the coach, Jack Cunningham.

