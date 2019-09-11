Tanushree Dutta reacts to Aamir Khan’s decision to join Mogul: ‘Compassion should be universal’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:48 IST

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who sparked the MeToo Movement of India last year, has reacted to actor Aamir Khan’s decision to work with director Subhash Kapoor. He was accused of sexual harassment by actor Geetika Tyagi five years ago, a case that picked up wind again last year with the movement.

Talking to Mid-day, Tanushree said, “How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation... If he has agreed to hire this guy, why not hire the woman who suffered the consequences of his actions? Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some of that saintly do-goodery.”

“Compassion should be universal. If it’s so selective as is being displayed by the Bollywood’s bigwigs, then it’s not compassion. It’s convenience and ignorance. Nobody bothered to ask me how I was doing when my livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Pleassss harassment episode. No compassion for me, Aamir?” she added.

Aamir and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had decided to quit Mogul last year on learning of the accusations against Subhash. He wrote a long post voicing his support towards the MeToo Movement and also talked about it at length on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. However, even then, he had mentioned how he was staying up at night thinking about whether he caused an innocent man to lose his job.

In a latest interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir revealed that he was back on board the film. “If you remember, last year in October, I had tweeted that I won’t be a part of the film. But now, I have decided that I’ll be a part of it. So, I’m back on it now,” he said. “I’m just doing what my heart says is right, and what my conscience tells me is right. At that time I felt that was the right step to take, so I took that. Today I feel differently. I’m going with my heart. Perhaps some people will be critical of my decision. But I’ve to live with my own conscience. So, I’ve done what my heart and conscience feels is right,” he said.

He started feeling guilty when T-series cancelled Subash’s contract and he lost other project as well. “And so, we were in this troubled state for many months. I couldn’t sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely no idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood,” Aamir said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:48 IST