Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat takes the help of classical music route to raise funds for Covid-19 crisis

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:04 IST

Everyone is trying to do their bit helping people cope with this Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrities, too, have been making a positive impact and giving back to those in need.

Actor Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat, who hails from a family of music stalwarts,on her part as well is aiding the novel coronavirus relief efforts by a fundraiser in which musicians are doing live performances.

“I am doing this fundraiser which is music for a cause in memory of our father Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure who founded this trust, Veena Vardayani. I wanted to make the fund-raising a little more unique so I thought why not do music sessions, which would also entertain people who are sitting at home,” shares the actor.

Veena Vardayani presents our next artist "Gauri Pathare" live on 15 th of april ,2020 (today) at 6.30 pm on https://t.co/JLvlAxhRFy#musicforacause in aid of people and animals affected by the lockdown and otherwise#hindustaniclassicalmusic donate on https://t.co/yySXKvTutn pic.twitter.com/QXeRxssLHo — tejaswini (@TejuKolhapure) April 14, 2020

Musicians who have participated are Rudra Veena player Ustaad Mohibahauddin Dagar, table player Ustaad Akram Khan and his son Zhargam and vocalist Meeta Pandit. Saraswat is also getting help from her family members, including her niece Shraddha Kapoor, who was also part of one session recently.

“I can also get Padmini (Kolhapure, sister) to sing. I wanted my kaka Hridaynath Mangeshkar to be also involved but he is very old so I don’t want to trouble him,” she shares.

On whether one would see the involvement of her aunt, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, she says, “Again all of them are 75 and above. I don’t want to bother them.”

The actor says that this initiative is serving two purposes - raising funds to help the needy and animals in this crisis as well as bringing classical music on social media.

“It is a sort of revival of classical music like never before, I feel. The response that we have got so far has been quite overwhelming. It has been a bit of a challenge to get musicians, co-ordinate with them, getting them live as there technicalities involved. But it has been going fine so far and I hope it continues to,” she shares.

