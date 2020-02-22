e-paper
Thappad: Taapsee Pannu wants CBFC to add disclaimers to films featuring domestic violence

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu wants CBFC to add disclaimers to films featuring domestic violence

Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu has supported a Change.org petition calling for the CBFC to add disclaimers to films featuring scenes of domestic violence.

bollywood Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Taapsee Pannu with film director Anubhav Sinha poses for photographs during a promotional event of their upcoming movie Thappad.
Taapsee Pannu with film director Anubhav Sinha poses for photographs during a promotional event of their upcoming movie Thappad.(PTI)
         

Continuing the innovative marketing strategy of her new film, Thappad, actor Taapsee Pannu has supported a Change.org petition to add disclaimers to films featuring domestic violence.

In a new video shared by Taapsee on Twitter, the actor asks why scenes of alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking carry disclaimers, but there are no warnings for violence. Is a slap not important enough, she asks.

The video begins with Taapsee in character, watching her husband rant about his work. Breaking the fourth wall, she observes him holding a glass of alcohol, and takes it from him, fearing a disclaimer. Her husband then proceeds to light a cigarette, which she also points out. When he gets frustrated and raises his hand to hit her, Taapsee, still in character, asks why there isn’t a disclaimer to accompany this scene.

 

She wrote in her tweet, “Kya Thappad pe disclaimer aana bas itni si baat hai? Agar nahi toh petition sign kijiye #Thappad. I support the @ChangeOrg_India petition asking CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers http://Change.org/EkThappad.”

Previously, Taapsee had appeared in a similar video, in which she asked viewers to report a trailer of the film and get it removed from YouTube, because videos involving moments of domestic violence have no place on the internet. The video was subsequently taken down.

In Thappad, Taapsee plays a woman who is triggered into leaving her husband after he slaps her at a party in a fit of anger. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is receiving positive reactions from its preview screenings, and is slated for release on February 28.

