This is the new release date for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor fans don’t need to wait for long to see the actor in action again. Two of his films are already announced.

While Brahmastra, in which he is working with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, will hit the screens on August 15, 2019, his other film Shamshera will be released on July 31, 2010.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s release date.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt... #Shamshera release date finalised: 31 July 2020... Costars Vaani Kapoor... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Directed by Karan Malhotra... Starts 2018-end... Shooting will wrap by mid-2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Currently, Ranbir’s Sanju, in which he plays controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, is running in cinema halls.

Interestingly, Sanjay will also be seen in an important role in Shamshera. The film will feature Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranbir. She was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Befikre.

The Karan Malhotra-directorial is set to go on floors by the end of this year and the shooting is expected to wrap by mid-2019.

Ranbir will be seen in a role of dacoit in Shamshera. In an earlier interview with PTI, Ranbir said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He also said, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema.”