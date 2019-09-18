This Katrina Kaif doppelganger is a Tik Tok star but never saw the resemblance: ‘Neither my family sees it nor my friends’

bollywood

Model and Tik Tok star Alina Rai is going viral for her uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif but says that she sees no similarity. Alina says that people are forwarding her screenshots of articles being written about her but neither her family nor her friends ever told her that she looks like the Bollywood actor.

Alina spoke to Hindustan Times about the comparisons and said she would like to make her own mark. “I personally don’t see this. I believe that sometimes when it’s someone from the film industry, people when they see actors or models they aren’t familiar with, they see exactness or association with someone familiar and so they rid them of their originality or the independence of who they are... but with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as myself and as Alina Rai and not a copy or anything like that because I actually don’t really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it not my close friends see it. Maybe it’s something people see from a distance,” she said.

However, her 32,000 followers on Instagram would like to disagree. “Lmfaooo god said f**k it we droppin Katrina 2.0 on earth,” wrote a fan on one of Alina’s 73 pictures on the ‘gram. Other photos bear similar comments as well. “Girl really you look like katu,” wrote another. “I see the photoshop copy of Katrina Kaif,” read another comment.

Alina realised she was going viral for something other than her Tik Tok videos when the news articles started pouring in. She said she was enjoying her time on the video sharing website, miming dialogues from Hindi films and watching her videos hit one million and two million marks, when she was approached for her resembling Katrina.

But despite her unwillingness to be known as Katrina’s doppelganger, there is still more than just looks that they have in common. Alina, too, is from London where she lived with her small Gujarati family. She moved to India last year to try her luck with modelling and Bollywood.

“I wanted to be a model and work in the film industry. As time went on I did a lot of modelling in London and eventually went into more Indian and film industry and that side of things and entertainment. So I then came to India. I came about a year ago and I work as a model here. I need to travel back and forth and this was when I realised my passion for modelling and to branch out into Bollywood,” she said. Alina will soon make her film debut with a project titled Lucknow Junction.

While Alina maintains that she wants to create her own identity, she accepts that Katrina is ‘amazing’. “I mean I think she is amazing...she has establish herself as a star in Bollywood. However, to be compared to someone is... I don’t really see it as a compliment or as an insult. I feel you should really make your own mark and your own shine. If you feel inferior under someone else’s shine, I feel like it’s not right. And I would like to hopefully be myself and for others to be seen as a role model and not to be compared to anyone else,” she said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:07 IST