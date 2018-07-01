This Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha pic is all about girl bonding

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif posted a new picture on Instagram in which she can be seen with fellow Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez. It’s said to be from the Dabangg Tour 2018, spearheaded by Salman Khan.

While Jacqueline and Katrina are wearing masks, Sonakshi is sporting black goggles. It’s not clear whether this is a still from any of the songs they are shooting together or from a party they met.

Katrina captioned the photo: Three masketeers 🌟🌟.... just a little subtle styling.

On the work front, all of them have a packed schedule. After working with Salman Khan in last year’s megahit Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film also has Anushka Sharma in an important role. Zero will hit the screens in December, this year.

Before that, she will be seen with Aamir Khan in mega budget film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Jacqueline was recently seen with Salman Khan in Race 3. She played an Indian intelligence agent in the film.

Actually, Salman Khan is the common thread among the three. While Katrina and Jacqueline worked with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3, Sonakshi Sinha will be making a comeback to the Dabangg franchise in coming months.