Tiger Shroff’s best action scenes that you must watch but never try at home

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:25 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff has already established himself as the master of action in Bollywood and continues to amplify his image with gravity-defying moves. All set to witness the release of his eighth film Baaghi 3, the actor is far ahead of his competitors with the constant refrain in Bollywood being “few can do what Tiger can”.

Despite a rough start with his debut film Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has come a long way in just a span of six years. The actor is currently basking in the success of his biggest hit War, where he was pitted against the Greek God of Indian cinema – Hrithik Roshan. But Tiger not just gave him a tough competition in the dance number Jai Jai Shiv Shankar but also gave him a tough fight, literally.

Ahead of Baaghi 3 release, Tiger has already set high expectations with a glimpse of some nail-biting action scenes in the impressive trailer, even though the praise came with claims that a certain sequence was inspired by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Here are some of the best action scenes only Tiger could pull off with perfection:

Tiger’s leap of faith in Baaghi 2

Tiger’s blink and miss kicks in Baaghi 2

Tiger knocks off Hrithik Roshan in a surprise move in War

Tiger shows his superhero skills in A Flying Jatt

Tiger Shroff’s trademark flying kick in Baaghi

Tiger Shroff knocks out enemy in the ring in Baaghi

Tiger is happy to hold the action hero tag and had told PTI, “The fact that people stereotype me as an action hero, I love it. That tag... it’s such a blessing. There’s so much competition so how does one stand out? What do you do different to segregate yourself from people? You need an identity. We all actors work too hard to create that niche and identity for ourselves.”

