Total Dhamaal box office day 6: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit’s film collects Rs 88 crore in its first week

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and many others has had an impressive run at the box office. It showed a slight decline on Thursday with collections of Rs 7 crore, which takes its first week total to Rs 88 crore at the domestic box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to Rs 100 cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: Rs 88.05 cr. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 88.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

The film recorded a wonderful opening of Rs 16.50 crore and showed a huge growth during the weekend. It reached its peak on Sunday with collections of Rs 25 crore. Though it slowed down during the week, it is now on its way to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the multi-starrer comedy boasts of a huge star cast which also includes Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Sanjai Mishra and Mahesh Manjrekar. It is Anil and Madhuri’s first film after a gap of 19 years. They were last seen together in the 2000 film Pukar.

Also read: Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office predictions: Kartik Aaryan film expected to dominate the dacoit drama

The film is the third in the successful Dhamaal franchise which started with Dhamaal in 2007 and was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011.

Total Dhamaal released a week after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, which was hailed by the critics and the moviegoers. The film however slowed down in its second week. It has collected around Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office.

#GullyBoy is maintaining consistency on weekdays... Emerges Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Raazi... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr, Wed 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 125.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 20:14 IST