Home / Bollywood / Tribhanga teaser: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in a web of complex relationships, watch

Tribhanga teaser: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in a web of complex relationships, watch

Netflix India shared a short teaser of their upcoming film, Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, the film is about three generations and their troubled relationships. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:21 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajol in a teaser for Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy.
Netflix India on Friday dropped a short teaser of its upcoming film, Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, the teaser gives a peek into the lives of three generations of a family over the years.

As the teaser begins, we see, what appears to be, a happy family of a mother (Tanvi), daughter (Kajol) and granddaughter. The next few seconds we see Kajol, dressed in a blue Odissi dancer’s costume walking from the dressing room. Cut to now-aged Tanvi Azmi sitting at a huge desk, deep into work, with a line of books behind her. We then see the little girl is all grown up and is played by Mithila. We see Kajol pushing Tanvi out of a room and later, a guilt-ridden Kajol is shown, reflecting on life with a sepia family photograph in hand. Tanvi is then shown in a hospital bed, as Kajol struggles to hold back her tears.

 

Tribhanga, borrowing from the dance pose from Indian classical dances like the Odissi, is the story of a family and questions if love can actually be unconditional. The three women in the family seem to share complex relationship with each other.

Hindustantimes
The film, which debuts on January 15, has been produced by Ajay Devgn and has been written and directed by actor Renuka Shahane. It also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Kawaljeet Singh.

Sharing pictures in July, renuka had written: “I can’t wait for you guys to get to know Nayan, Anu and Masha!”

