Trolls claim Vishal’s fiance Anisha ‘bought him with money’, she gives a befitting reply

Actor Vishal recently took to social media to announce that he would be tying the knot with Hyderabad-based girl, Anisha Alla Reddy. Anisha also shared this happy news on her Instagram page, and was bombarded with trolls who accused her of buying Vishal with her money. In no mood to take the trolling, Anisha gave a befitting reply to haters.

One of the trolls commented on their picture and wrote, “With money u can buy anyone begger over...let alone vishal...shame on u bi***!(sic).” Anisha replied, “If you think it was money that made Vishal fall for me, clearly you have no respect for who he is. Keep a little faith in life sometimes, it goes a long way.. take care.”

Another individual commented that Vishal and Anisha did not make for a great pair; she took it in her stride and thanked the person.

Sharing a picture of herself and Vishal, Anisha had earlier written on social media, “I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value.”

Anisha was also seen in supporting roles in Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:31 IST